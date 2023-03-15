Palmashow parody songs are now available for streaming

Until then only available on YouTube, the pieces present in the sketches of the comic duo have just been put online on streaming platforms.

The pieces of the Palmashow land in streaming. On the sidelines of his special, Tonight is Palmashowexpected this Friday on TF1, the comic duo formed by Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais announced that their parody songs of their sketches, hitherto only available on YouTube, had just been put online on the various music platforms.

“While waiting for the new titles on Friday, you can (finally) enjoy our music on all streaming platforms”, announced the Palmashow on Twitter.

The two comedians compiled 17 of their biggest hits on record Palmashow l’album. We find there in particular their parodies of famous artists such as sensitive rappersin reference to PNL, songs sung by their comic group The Bobos (Quinoa, In unison) but also the tubes of some of their sketches like The rap of Gaspard and Balthazar or Ski monos.

Television sketches and film roles

Formed in 2002, the Palmashow became known to the general public thanks to its parodies and humorous sketches broadcast on YouTube and on television during special programs on C8 (The Crazy History of the Palmashow, Very Bad Blagues).

Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais have also distinguished themselves in the cinema with two comedies – The Crazy Story of Max and Leon (2016) et The stars (2022) – and notably appeared together on screen in Santa and Co. by Alain Chabat, Goodbye idiots by Albert Dupontel or even mandibles by Quentin Dupieux.