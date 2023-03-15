Karol G, Feid and the dance that increased the rumors of an alleged romance

“La Bichota” lives great months on a professional level: the release of his latest album, which contains the song “TQG” in collaboration with Shakira, and the series of presentations that he has scheduled are the best example of his success. But that would not be the only thing, because in the personal sphere she would find herself going out with your colleague Feid. The recent flirtations between the two seen at a concert seem to increase this rumor.

In November 2022, it was said that Karol G would have confirmed his relationship with his compatriot after a publication on his Instagram account so his fans believed that it was the perfect test to make their alleged romance official.

A photograph was the clue that the couple A new opportunity was being given in love, because the fans did not miss an interesting detail.

The 32-year-old reggaetonera published a photo where she posed lying, face down, in what appeared to be a hotel bed. In addition to her bare torso, she was showing off her back and her jeans could be seen.

However, what netizens highlighted the most were the stickers on his cell phone case and the watch he was wearing, as they assured that they were identical to those used by Feid. After that, the sayings that they are a couple have been increasing.

THE DANCE THAT KAROL G AND FEID DID DURING A CONCERT IN PUERTO RICO

The native of Medellín is on tour with her “$trip Love Tour”, which started in 2022 in countries like Colombia, the United States, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico, and that now continues in Puerto Rico.

The urban music singer-songwriter managed to sell out three dates completely in one of the most important stadiums in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Hiram Bithorn Stadiumwhere he performed for the first time on the night of March 10.

And it was precisely that day that another gesture with Feid set off the alarms. Karol G called his colleague on stage to interpret the collaboration they have together called “Friki”, the same one that they danced very close toas they had already done a few months ago.

The moment, which was captured on video and photographs by dozens of concert attendees, generated a wave of comments regarding the courtship that both would be maintaining.

KAROL G ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL TAKE A PAUSE IN HIS MUSIC CAREER TO STUDY

In an interview for the radio EXA 104.9 from Mexico, the celeb commented that in 2023 she will not be as present on stage and that, on the contrary, she will dedicate herself to studying. “This year I will not be on stage as much because I decided to take a break from the stage to studyto be able to evolve in other aspects”said.

“Making music within the tour pushed me so much to learn to record myself, to learn to produce much more, to learn to develop in so many aspects of my life that before I was used to having someone who did it with me or who did it for methat I realized that I had a lot of talents that I had not discovered in myself and what I want to develop”he explained.