Pamela Anderson opens the boss show in Miami: Even the Becker son is amazed

She was the absolute eye-catcher at the Boss fashion show in Miami: “Baywatch” legend Pamela Anderson!

In a cool, casual trouser suit, the 55-year-old first opened the catwalk solo on Wednesday, then led a long line of models and superstars, all of whom wore the finest Boss threads.

Pam elegantly led the lineup of models presenting the Spring/Summer 2023 collection from label Hugo Boss Foto: picture alliance / Scott Roth/Invision/AP

A catwalk lined with water and fountains in front of the Herald Plaza, an amazing light show, cool music and an Anderson that drew everyone’s attention.

bam, pam! Becker’s son Elias (23) was also amazed.

And turn it cool once please. As if the “Baywatch” mermaid had never done anything else Foto: picture alliance / Scott Roth/Invision/AP

The son of Boris Becker (55) and his ex Barbara (56) were among the invited celebrity guests and experienced up close how the Baywatch legend enchanted her audience, posted small snippets from the show and also from the after-show party in his Instagram-Story.

And Elias himself became an eye-catcher when he let the photographers take pictures of him all in white and with his shirt open.

No wonder. He now knows how it’s done ran major fashion shows as a model (eg for Dolce & Gabbana).

Elias poses for the photographers who flock to the boss show to snap the stars and starlets on the spot Foto: action press

In addition to Pam and Elias, another couple caused a stir at the Boss show in Miami. After Anderson opened the fashion show so beautifully, they gave the grand finale: Supermodel Naomi Campbell (52) and Mega Producer DJ Khaled (47).

All in black and in a good mood, they strutted down the catwalk as a final treat for the eyes. Before the celebrations continued at the after-show party for the boss show…