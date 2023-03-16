Nami from One Piece becomes Makima from Chainsaw Man thanks to a fanart

There is an author of conceptual art that never ceases to amaze the followers of one piecethe work of Eiichiro Oda, transforming Nami, the Thief Cat, into Makima, one of the protagonists of Chainsaw Manone of the most popular shonen currently.

This awesome drawing was created by zuberubar, a creative YouTuber, content creator for social media, digital art hosting websites, and manga artist. Zuberubar loves to reinvent the designs of the shonen starring Monkey D. Luffy.

The mangaka managed to replicate the original design that Eiichiro Oda created for Nami perfectly, but instead of putting one of the many outfits she wears throughout the never-ending story of One Piece on her, she opted to give her the look of Makima from Chainsaw Man, which fits him perfectly.

Nami from One Piece as Makima

This is how Nami looks like Makima.



If you liked Zuberubar’s concept art and find the type of content he creates interesting, in The Truth News We invite you to follow him on social networks to support him and not miss his posts, especially if you are a manga and anime lover. It was recently announced that Neijuan Studio will be selling an 18+ figure of Nami.

It may interest you: Why is the One Piece manga so long?

Who is Nami’s boyfriend?

Several characters have shown romantic interest in Nami.



In the One Piece anime and manga series, Nami doesn’t have an official boyfriend.. Throughout history, there have been characters who have shown romantic interest in her, such as Sanji, one of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates, but there is no established love relationship for his character in the main plot.

One Piece has achieved great popularity worldwide and has been adapted into different formats, including video games and movies. The story is full of interesting characters, exciting adventures, humor, and action, making it one of the most successful and beloved anime and manga series of all time.

