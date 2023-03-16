LIVE. Estudiantes and Gimnasia tie 0-0 in the reserve classic

Estudiantes and Gimnasia are already playing a new edition of the La Plata classic in the reserve division, before a good amount of public and the color and enthusiasm characteristic of this kind of matches.

It takes place in City Bell, where, it is recalled, that the localities are reversed, since the match for the 8th date of the first division will be played at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium, next Sunday, from 4:30 p.m. .

The match began with those led by Lucas Lobos in the rival field, where little by little they cornered Pablo Quatrocchi’s men on his goal. Leandro Mamut, very mobile, is the best in the first minutes.

Around 15 minutes in, a great individual play by Kevin Pavia arrived, who eluded the tripero defender’s mark on the left and unleashed a left-footed shot that crashed into the post. Little by little, the game evened out.

But just past the first 20, Quatrocchi had to move the bench. An annoyance from Juan Pablo Arango, left him out very early. In his place, Matteo Trombini was chosen to replace him.

From a free kick, the first goal of the morning almost arrived: Mamut raised a cross towards the area, Iacovich went wrong and with a header, Álvarez after a great jump, hit the ball and went close to the goalkeeper’s right post.

Already in the last breath of the first 45 minutes, Pavía took advantage of a counter and with his characteristic speed, he reached the edge of the area to finish off and Manganelli had to put a strong hand to keep the ball.

The DJ arrives better positioned in the standings, where he has so far 13 units, while Lobo is several places below, with just 6.

The La Plata derby can be seen live and direct by https://lpfplay.com/video/1260/estudiantes-vs-gimnasia/LPF1/live.

formations

Students: Iacovich; Orb, Vazquez, Ojeda, Fernandez; Benedetti, J. Scavenger, Arango, Pavia; Moreno and Palavecino. DT: Paul Quatrocchi

Gymnastics: Manganelli; Corvalán, Peñalva, F. Sánchez, Cabello; L. Alvarez, Irribarria, Mamut; Cardozo, P. Alvarez and Zegarra. DT: Lucas Lobos