Potsdam’s participatory budget without money: Hardly any money for youth leisure and other wishes

Because of the millions of holes in the Potsdam budget, the wishes of thousands of Potsdamers, which have been articulated in the course of the current participatory budget, will probably not be implemented or only gradually. That became clear on Wednesday evening in the Finance Committee and is already causing a dispute, including within the red-green-red town hall cooperation. The most controversial project: 900,000 euros for a youth leisure area between the main train station and the Friendship Island, which had actually been planned for a long time and was extremely popular with the last participatory budget, for which there is hardly any money for the time being.

Keep reading along Daily mirror plus Never were reliable information more important Heavily reduced advertising

in the daily mirror app Exclusive content for

Tagesspiegel Plus readers Without risk:

Cancellable at any time Already a digital subscriber? Login here