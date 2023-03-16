Non riesci ad andare in bagno? Non disperarti: ecco 5 remedios naturali perfetti per eliminare il tappo

The stitching is a very common and frequent disturbance that can create a lot of trouble. I rimedi, even natural, non mancano, ma bisogna saper riconoscere quali sono quelli più efficaci.

One of the most brutte sensations that we can experience, is surely what I gave non riuscire ad evacuare. Tutti, at least one volta nella vita, abbiamo infatti provato cosa vuol dire sentirsi gonfi ed appesantiti, ma allo stesso tempo impossibilitati nel liberarsi. The clay lick of all this is the famous “tappo” che, nonostante i tentativi ed i remedial provati, non si riesce mai ad eliminare.

This disturbed, detto stitching (or stipsi), is common to so many people and, in general, if you verify when there are less than 3 evacuations a week, it is accompanied by an annoying sense of malessere intestinale. Come for ogni disturbo, even the stitching can be causata da diversi fattori.

Talvolta may be associated with intestinal, neurological or metabolic pathology, or ad altri disturbi come il diabetes, or l’hipotiroidismo. Tuttavia, also the assumption of pharmacy può slow down the intestinal motility, or reduce the amount of water present in the feci. Tra questi vi sono, ad esempio, i pharmaci utilizzati per la presione arteriosa, oppure gli antipsicotici, gli antidepressivi, gli oppioidi e così via. Nella maggior parte dei casi, però, the stitching is idiopathicin the sense that there is no known specific cause.

If you don’t risk walking in a bag, you can also try to assume some pharmacy, ma chiedi prima consigli al tuo medico!

To contrast the stitching, it is different pharmacy efficiency, tra cui lassativi, emollienti, lubricantis e stimulantis che, se associati ad una buona idratazione, potrebbero dare buoni risultati. Tuttavia, come semper, se ne coniglia l’assunzione semper e just prior consult with a doctor.

Ciò che possiamo fare, invece, in questa sede, è consigliare alcuni rimedi naturalimainly food, that potrebbero will give a hand to alleviate this disturbance.

Ecco 5 rimedi naturali lassativi che potrebbero aiutarti ad andare di corpo eliminating the tappo

If you don’t risk walking in the bathroom, one of the first più efficaci potrebbe essere la fibra di segale che, grazie alle sue proprietà, sarebbe in grado di I will facilitate the evacuation of the feciincreasing the mass in transit nell’intestino.

An other useful food for the health of the intestine is ill datero. This fruit, infatti, è ricco di aqua, zuccheri, sali minerali, vitamine e fiber che rendono, a detta di molti esperti, un vero e proprio naturale lassativo.

Also, insert potrebbe probiotic foods to be an excellent solution to contrast the stitching. Tra questi troviamo sicuramente lo yogurt e il kefira fermented bevanda, that if mainly dal latte using fermenti lattici or lieviti, that is literally spopolando nelle diete e also nelle ricette di cucina.

Occhio also alla frutta e alla verdura!

Tra le verdure, invece, vale vale provare gli spinaci che, oltre ad esercitare un’azione antioxidante ed a potenziare le difese immunitaria, favoriscono anche la regolarità intestinali. This perché is rich in vitamins, mineral salts and soluble fibers.

Infine, non potevamo non altri tipi di fresh fruit eat, ad esempio, le prugne, i fichi, l’uva e le mele, ma anche dry I eat him and send him.

Insomma, come abbiamo visto, le soluzioni non mancano di certo per cercare di andare in bagno! However, if you advise associating the consumption of these foods with the introduction also of one stile di vita healthywhich comprises a regulate physical activityand a correct hydrationaldila dell’alimentazione.