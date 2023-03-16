SAT: This is the most you can pay with cash without having problems

Have you ever wondered how much can you pay with cash without having problems with the SAT? Well, if you are one of those people who he prefers to pay everything with bills have some not so good news.

The first thing to say is that saving cash is not a crimehowever, it is important that you bring a register and declare it before him Tax Administration Service (SAT).

then in The Truth News we will explain what are the amounts of cash What are they allowed by the SAT at the time of make a purchase so you don’t have any kind of problem.

What is the maximum that can be paid in cash in Mexico?

The cash payment limit is 287 thousand 680 pesos



According to Service tax administration (SAT), the most you can pay with cash in Mexico is little more than 719 thousand pesos.

This is the list of what you can pay with cash no problems with it SAT:

Buying a car: The cash payment limit is 287 thousand 680 pesos.

Buying a house: The cash limit to buy a property is 719,200 pesos.

SAT What is the fine for not submitting the Annual Tax Return?

The SAT fine ranges from 1,400 to 34,730 pesos



He is coming month of April and with it the obligation you have as a taxpayer for Submit your 2023 Annual Return.

Remember that if you do not present your Annual Tax Return 2023 in time and form, the SAT could apply a fine ranging from 1,400 to 34,730 pesos.

Likewise, the SAT detailed that you will have to pay your fines or otherwise you will be creditor of other additional sanctions or even have a bad rating in the Credit Bureau.

