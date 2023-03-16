After information from the population: Wanted eleven-year-olds from Brandenburg surfaced again

An eleven-year-old girl from Altdöbern (Oberspreewald-Lausitz district) who has been missing since Sunday evening reappeared on Wednesday evening. The police found the child safe and sound in the apartment of an acquaintance in Welzow (Spree-Neisse district) after a quick tip from the population, the officials said on Thursday.

The girl was handed over to her legal guardians. Police have asked the public for help in locating the girl’s whereabouts. According to the police, it was not assumed that a crime had been committed. (dpa)

