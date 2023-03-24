Paranormal Tales: scares guaranteed with this terrifying, ultra-realistic game

What a time for fans of horror games! As Resident Evil 4 Remake releases today, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase has given us a treat in this area with updates to existing titles. Among all the announcements, the new trailer for Paranormal Tales. An ultra-realistic production that should really freak you out.

A nightmarish trailer for Paranormal Tales (PT)

After too long a scarcity period, horror games are rushing to the gate on this generation. And so much the better will say the fans of the genre, of which yours truly is a part. Just yesterday, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase showed a trailer for Fort Solis, a production with a very promising voice cast, and Decarnation. A gloomy and original French app that already promises “cryptic” puzzles.

But the one which particularly caught the attention of the spectators of the conference, it is Paranormal Tales or PT In spite of this abbreviation, no, it is not an ultra confidential secret plan of Hideo Kojima to resurrect his project aborted by Konami. It has enough to do with Death Stranding 2 and Overdose, which would be the Xbox cloud gaming exclusive.

No for once, Paranormal Tales is a horror game developed and published by indie studio Digital Cybercherries. And it seems to have everything great with its ultra realistic rendering, obtained thanks to the Unreal Engine 5. Watching the trailer, we immediately think of the Projet Blair Witch who initiated the wave of found-footage films. These immersive feature films where we see the action through the camera of a gang of young people who have gone to investigate a witch, for example.

And that’s the whole concept of Paranormal Tales: we bring several experiences to life through video files extracted from a bodycam, a smartphone or a VHS.

The Horror Cam Archives Committee has recovered several video files. Each file is a standalone experience where you play out what happened to the people who recorded those files. Experience the horror from the perspective of a bodycam, smartphones and VHS cameras. Via Steam.

A genre that the Outlast franchise has played with many times before.

A Touch Paranormal Activity and Blair Witch Project

Someone who knocks on a door on the ground floor, challenging the character of this story who of course discovers his kitchen upside down, a power cut all the ingredients are there. A recording that seems more surfing on the phenomenon Paranormal Activity.

The previous video, which appears to come from the same recording, was more reminiscent of the Projet Blair Witch with this motionless woman, back turned, and this little excursion in the woods to find a dog.

Paranormal Tales therefore has strong arguments for creating a climate of terrifying fear, and being responsible for heart attacks by the dozen, but we can only be sure at the exit. A launch that is set later in the year on PC via Steam. As for the consoles, we will have to wait for a possible announcement from the studio.