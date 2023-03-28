Paris 2024: “The members of the IOC are rather in favor of a reintroduction of Russian and Belarusian athletes”, assures Guy Drut, member of the IOC

Asked on franceinfo on Tuesday about the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, Guy Drut reaffirmed his position for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former athlete is “200%” for these athletes to participate.

“IOC members are rather in favor of a reintroduction of Russian and Belarusian athletes”, assures on franceinfo Tuesday March 28 Guy Drut, member of the International Olympic Committee. On Tuesday, IOC President Thomas Bach recommended reintegrating Russian and Belarusian athletes into international competitions, under a neutral banner and “individually”. The question of the participation of these athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics has been put on hold.

“The final decision for these reinstatements rests with the international federations”, recalls Guy Drut. If the IOC is in control of the Paris Olympics “it is the international federations that have the upper hand” for the reintegration of athletes in each discipline.

>> War in Ukraine: look back at 13 months of dithering around the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sport

“It’s not a victory for Putin or the Russians”annoys the former Olympic champion in 110 meters hurdles at the Montreal Games in 1976. “It is a consideration of the fate of Belarusian and Russian athletes who have been preparing for the Games for years. It is not up to politicians to decide whether or not this or that athlete can participate in a sports competition.”

The former sports minister claims that “the IOC does not want to see its conduct dictated by the political world”. For the Paris Games, the IOC has not yet made a decision. Behind the scenes, Guy Drut recalls that Ukraine “put pressure” not to allow these nations to participate in the Games. “Mr. Zelensky is neither a member nor a leader of the IOC”emphasizes Guy Drut, so when it comes to sport, I prefer to listen to Mr. Bach than Mr. Zelensky”. On a personal note, the former athlete reaffirms that he is “200%” so that “Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in the Paris Olympics in 2024”.