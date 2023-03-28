On open TV! The details of the transmissions of Colo Colo in Copa Libertadores

The Conmebol published the fixture of Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores 2023. Along with the rivals, the day and time also published the channels that will broadcast the Cacique in this new South American adventure.

Colo Colo has already met his rivals and the cities where he will have to move with the aim of seeking qualification for the round of 16 of Copa Libertadores. The Cacique will have to play with Boca Juniors, Monagas and Deportivo Pereira between the months of April and June.

During this day, Conmebol announced the date and times of all the matches of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. El Popular will make its debut on Wednesday, April 5 against the Colombian team as a visitor. Along with leaving the meeting scheduled, from Paraguay, where the headquarters of the South American Confederation are located, the channels through which the Colo Colo matches can be seen were reported.

The channels to see Colo Colo in Copa Libertadores

Those led by Gustavo Quinteros will play a total of six matches in the Copa Libertadores, three of which will be broadcast on open TV. So, when the Cacique faces Deportivo Pereira, Monagas as a visitor and the Colombians as locals, it will be on Chilevisión where you can see the matches of the Pedrero team on open TV. There will also be a cable alternative to said channel.

However, pFor the two meetings with Boca Juniorsscheduled for Wednesday May 3 and Tuesday June 6 and against Monagas at the Monumental Stadiumto be played on Tuesday, May 23, will be ESPN/FOX or Star+, whoever carries the broadcast

For now, Colo Colo is focused on visiting the Talcahuano CAP and facing Huachipato, in a duel pending date 4 of the National Championship.