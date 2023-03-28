Talks are ongoing: Gladbach is scouting Thuram’s successor

Marcus Thuram lets his contract expire at the end of the season. At Lars Stindl, too, the pendulum is currently swinging in the direction of farewell. Borussia Mönchengladbach is faced with the difficult scenario that two top performers on the offensive leave the club without anything in return.

While the last word has not yet been spoken for Stindl, Thuram’s farewell has been certain for some time. According to ‘Sky’, sports director Roland Virkus has found a possible successor for the Frenchman in America. According to the pay channel, the manager is in the United States to take a closer look at center forward Brandon Vazquez.

The 24-year-old is a goalscorer for FC Cincinnati, with whom he has a contract until 2025. Last season, Vazquez attracted attention with 18 goals and eight assists in 33 league games. This January, the American with Mexican roots made his senior debut for the United States. According to the pay station, talks with the player’s management have already started. It is therefore quite possible that Vazquez will continue his steep development in the Bundesliga from the summer.