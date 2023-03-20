Altach dismisses Klose

Miroslav Klose has to vacate his post as head coach of SCR Altach. The Austrian Bundesliga club announces that the 44-year-old coach will be separated with immediate effect. In addition to Klose, his assistant Slaven Skeledzic also has to pack his bags.

The former German international has been at the helm in Altach since the summer of 2022. Managing Director Christoph Längle says about the dismissal: “Miroslav Klose gave everything from the first to the last day and it was a huge experience to have seen him as a coach and, above all, as a person in Altach. I would like to thank Miro and his assistant coach Slaven Skeledzic for the work they have done.”

For Klose it was the first post as a head coach in professional football. Previously, he was an assistant coach at FC Bayern and was active in the youth sector. In Altach he was on the sidelines for 24 competitive games. His team was only able to win five games.