Paul McCartney recovers a bass that was stolen from him five decades ago

LONDON.- The former component of Beatles Paul McCartney announced on Friday that he had recovered an instrument that he lost more than 50 years ago, with which he recorded songs like Love Me Do, She Loves You y Twist and Shout.

According to the website of the musician, the bass, a violin-shaped Hofner, bought in Hamburg (Germany) In 1961, for about 30 pounds (equivalent to about 650 dollars at that time), it was authenticated and: “Paul is very grateful to everyone who helped him in the search.”

The instrument was found complete, The Lost Bass Project, which had started a campaign to find it in 2018, indicated in a statement.

Where was the instrument?

The journalists leading this campaign, Scott and Naomi Jones, thought the bass had disappeared in 1969, but the reality is that it was stolen in 1972 from the back of a van in west London. Among the messages and calls received, one managed to lead to the correct clue, Naomi Jones explained on BBC Radio 4 on Friday, allowing the puzzle to be put together.

According to Scott Jones, the thief lived in Ladbroke Grove, in the Notting Hill neighborhood, now considered bourgeois, but which at the time was inhabited mainly by musicians, artists and hippies.

The author of the theft, the journalist explained, was unaware of the identity of the illustrious owner of the instrument, and when he found out he asked the owner of the pub on the corner of his street to hide the guitar.

“What’s incredible is that when we started the search, we thought the bass could be anywhere in the world,” said Naomi Jones, when in fact she was just a few miles away in Notting Hill.

