Payback soon at Edeka: why customers look into the tube here

Rewe and Penny plan to abolish the bonus program. Edeka customers will soon be able to collect points for this – but only to a limited extent.

The days of Payback at Rewe and Penny are counted: at the end of 2024 they will increase supermarkets out of the program – the contract has been terminated. What’s next for Payback? Customers could now soon switch to the competition: According to a report in the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”, Edeka is joining the bonus system, and the subsidiaries Netto and Marktkauf also want to take part. But there are several catches.

Payback: What does that mean for Edeka customers?

The change from Rewe and Penny to Edeka, Netto and Marktkauf means that more supermarkets are offering Payback. It is scheduled to start in January 2025. The first Payback machines could be in stores as early as autumn 2024. The Rewe Group will end at the end of December 2024: In return, the supermarket will probably want to set up its own bonus system. Until then, customers can still get their secure points.

Bonus points: These customers could go away empty-handed

Point collectors in the cities of Erfurt, Gießen, Fulda, Göttingen, Kassel, Marburg and Siegen could be excluded. The reason: the managing directors of the Edeka branches in the region Hessenring don't want to offer Payback. It is not yet clear whether the owners of the affected branches will prevail. According to "chip.de", Edeka and Payback did not respond to a request.

















DeutschlandCard – is this about to end?

Perhaps customers have to make another compromise: Edeka would like – as soon as they offer Payback – with the DeutschlandCard exit. The DeutschlandCard is another bonus system where points can be collected. If customers have issued the DeutschlandCard at Edeka, Netto or Marktkauf, the card will still be available from other partners after the deadline valid be, according to “chip.de”. (emi)

