PCG Podcast 26: D&D: Honor Among Thieves, Dredge & Manta Manta 2

After eventful weeks full of blockbuster video games (Dead Island 2, Lego 2K Drive, Diablo 4 and many more), in our brand new issue we focus on two completely different topics. On the one hand, we’re chatting about two big movies, both of which will be released in cinemas on March 30th (that is, today!). On the one hand there is the praised “Heist film” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is supposed to convince with humor and fantasy in addition to an extremely charming cast. Our film expert Chris Fussy reports on the film and reveals why the unusual solo film principle is a real breath of fresh air. In addition, our co-moderator Maci reports in the same constellation on a film “that the people have been waiting for 30 years”. Well, at least that’s what the responsible film studio Constantin claims, which is particularly responsible for German cult films and the Resident Evil film series. Maci has seen the film and is so shocked that he can’t stop shaking his head. Yes, of course we also have a video game at the start! David put on his bucket hat and sailed his fishing boat on the Dredge adventure. There were not only a number of secrets and various Lovecraft and horror elements to marvel at, but also a well-rounded and satisfying gaming experience in a class of its own. It’s hard to believe that this is a debut work by four people – make sure to check it out!

We wish you a lot of fun with the current episode and look forward to any feedback, but also to your own anecdotes, thoughts and opinions on the topics and on the podcast itself. You can comment on the respective podcast articles on pcgames.de or directly via social media.

Hear the new episode right here!

The topics of Issue 26:

00:00:00 – Intro, welcome & everyday stuff

00:08:25 – Let’s see: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

00:39:50 – Test: Dredge

01:06:38 – Let’s see: Manta Manta – second part

The next edition of the PCG Podcast will be out on April 6, 2023.

