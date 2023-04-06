Pension reform: “I was prevented from demonstrating”, deplores the dissident socialist deputy Martine Froger

“We saw signs arrive, where it was indicated ‘Froger releases, Froger collabo, Froger facho'” in the demonstration against the pension reform Thursday in Foix, denounces Thursday, on France Inter, Martine Froger (PS), elected Sunday in the first constituency of Ariège, during a partial legislative.

“I was prevented from demonstrating” et “we insulted an elected representative of the Republic”deplores Thursday, April 6 the dissident socialist deputy Martine Froger, joined by France Inter. “I went to the demonstration against the pension reform” in Foix (Ariège) and “there, we started to hear shouting, we saw signs arriving, where was indicated on them ‘Froger get out, Froger collabo, Froger facho'”, denounces again the one who was elected Sunday, April 2 in the first constituency of Ariège, during a partial legislative. She was opposed to the outgoing, the Insoumise Bénédicte Taurine, supported by the New Popular, Ecological and Social Union (Nupes).

These individuals “surrounded us” et “threw water on us”, says Martine Froger. According to her, “they came very close to impress us” et “there was really hate on their faces, it was impressive”. “I was with several activists who accompanied me” and “we did not move”she says. “Afterwards, the police arrived, so after a while, we left the place”she adds, denouncing “a denial of democracy”.