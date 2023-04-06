Torino, the last conditions of Karamoh and Ilic in vista della Roma – Toro.it

Juric expects to recover Karamoh and Ilic for the gara contro la Roma: decisivi gli allenamenti di oggi e domani

Il Torino continues the preparation in view of the sifida against Roma, in the program Saturday 8 April at 18:30. Ivan Juric deve fare i conti with i almost karamoh and ilic, alle prese con i rispettivi problemi fisici. Il primo è fuori da causa un mese por causa de un misfortune al polpaccio. That which initially sowed a simple bruise, infatti, if it could evolve into a misfortune more complicated than normal. At the vigil of the control of Sassuolo, the stesso Juric has commented on the situation of former Parma, making reference to an important edema that has not compromised the recovery. Uno stop che non ci voleva por il Toro, che aveva trovato nei gol dell’ivoriano una certezza nelle ultime giornate di campionato. Ilic, invece, è reduced from a distorting trauma to the left cavity, which has cost him to skip the transfer from Mapei Stadium.

The point under conditions

Per entrambi il rientro in gruppo non dovrebbe essere far away. Ciò nonostante i due rischiano di jump even the sfida against gli uomini di Mourinho. From this point of view, saranno decisivi gli allenamenti di oggi e di domani, per capire se i due calciatori granata possano essere a disposizione di Juric, che nourishes a minimum of hope. It is very difficult to impiego the first minute: most likely, twice, that in case of summons I will not subenter to give a hand in the second time.