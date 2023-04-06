Personnel consulting for hospitals and clinics: TIGA Recruiting builds another brand with PERSONAL HOSPITAL

Martin right

Cologne (ots)

TIGA Recruiting is building another brand. While the experts have so far specialized primarily in the nursing staff shortage in hospitals, the business field with PERSONAL HOSPITAL is now being expanded to include functional services and the medical area. The development of the new brand should put the character of the company even more in the foreground in the future and make the cooperation with your customers even closer.

Managing Director Martin Recht: “The nursing shortage in hospitals and clinics has worsened over the past few years. Due to the ongoing shortage of skilled workers, the existing staff has to do more and more. The market seems to have been swept empty. Experts assume that the situation in the “This will only worsen in the next few years. Hospitals cannot solve the problem on their own. That’s why we at TIGA Recruiting have dedicated ourselves to the task of helping hospitals to have more qualified nursing staff and an attractive employer brand.”

With PERSONAL HOSPITAL, the company is now going one step further. The experts have recognized in the many collaborations with hospitals that not only nursing needs support, but that there is also a great need for support in recruiting staff in the functional services and the medical field. The new brand is intended to help the team bundle its activities as a recruitment consultant for hospitals and clinics.

In addition, the team is currently working at full speed on a study in which they are analyzing recruiting at DRK Kliniken Berlin. This study is created with the help of information made available to the company by Maja Schäfer, the head of HR for the hospital association. Within a year, she managed to generate 1,800 applications – and was thus able to fill 98 percent of all vacancies in nursing. It is currently omnipresent in the industry press. This example shows that nowadays it is simply not enough to place old-fashioned job advertisements in text form.

In order to attract qualified specialists, recruiting must be set up professionally overall – from your own career portal to the optimal applicant management system. It is important, for example, to keep the entry hurdles for the applicant as low as possible. In this way, significant increases in the number of applicants can be achieved in the long term.

“With our new brand, we would like to support our customers even more intensively in the future in developing tailor-made solutions, becoming more interesting as an employer and reaching potential applicants. With PERSONAL HOSPITAL, we are therefore not only concerned with expanding our activities as a personnel consultant for hospitals and bundling clinics – we also want to create greater awareness of the problems in the healthcare industry overall,” says Martin Recht.

Interested parties can find further information on PERSONAL HOSPITAL at: https://personal.hospital/

Press contact:

Ruben Schaefer

[email protected]

Original content by: Martin Recht, transmitted by news aktuell