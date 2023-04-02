Pilar Gamboa was alarmed by Bullrich’s confusing plan: “Nothing is understood”

The actress Pilar Gamboa participated as a guest of the Sobredosis de TV program that is broadcast on Saturdays on the C5N screen.

Gamboa, one of the protagonists of División Palermo, the series that is all the rage on Netflix, spoke about various topics, mainly those related to her work activity.

However, in dialogue with Elizabeth Vernaci and Juan Di Natale, he also messed with the candidacies for this election year.

After seeing a report, with the confusing and crazy economic speech of Patricia Bullrich, the actress questioned the former Minister of Security.

“You can’t act, I was thinking about that. If one had to do this… how is it done, ”she expressed, surprised by Bullrich’s sayings.

“It has a level of absurdity, and you look and you don’t understand anything. There is such a jumble of words that at one point you think they are saying something, but it is very disguised, ”he added.