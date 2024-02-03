Investigations continue after a collapse that occurred this Sunday in a three-story building in Brooklyn that claimed the life of a construction worker.

Family sources identified the victim as Juan Tamay, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy occurred this Sunday around noon at 12-65 50th Street, in the Borough Park sector.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they saw that the first floor of the residential building had collapsed.

Department of Buildings inspections determined that a steel platform, which had been installed on the first floor, had collapsed.

The site had a partial no-construction order in effect.

The Commissioner of the Department of Buildings, James Oddo, assured that this fatal incident should not have happened and that the only work that should have been done was to ensure that the place was safe.

The deceased leaves behind his wife who is currently pregnant and about to give birth, and two other small children.

“Please help me investigate his case, because where he worked he said they didn’t have permission to work,” the victim’s wife asks with pain.

“Help her investigate, make it clear what happened, how she died, did that company have insurance? Or I don’t know how it worked… Please help, because we are Hispanic and we don’t know what happened,” says Escolásico Tamay, uncle of the deceased worker.

The building owner could face a maximum fine of $12,500 for carrying out work without permits.