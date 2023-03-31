Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: a new Pokemon offered, but on one condition

We are used to having the right to many mystery gift codes, or exclusive raids that allow you to catch rare or even completely new Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. But it is less common to have the right to event distributions. This is however the case today and this all over the world, even here in France.

And the only condition to take advantage of this exclusive distribution is that you will have to go to one of the participating points of sale to pick up your little monster.

A Pokemon distributed free everywhere in France

It is therefore a Gourmelet which is currently offered via this free and unconditional distribution. This little monster exclusive to Pokemon Ecarlate et Violet may not be as interesting as a legendary or overpowered Pokemon, nevertheless it has a unique particularity and a Flying Type Tera, far from the standards, which makes it an ultimately ultra rare Pokemon.

To get your hands on this Gourmelet, all you have to do is go to one of the participating points of sale and simply ask for a code. In France, Micromania participates in this distribution. Our Belgian comrades can also go to their GameMania store.

Know that it is possible to recover this exclusive Pokemon without condition of purchase, from March 31 to April 30, 2023

Mystery Gift Code and Exclusive 7-Star Raid

Once the code is in hand, all you have to do is enter it into your game Pokemon Ecarlate ou Violet like all mystery gift codes. Note that the code will only be valid until June 30, 2023.

By the way, know that you still have a few days left to take advantage of a mystery gift code that will give you two exclusive attacks. In addition, another very powerful and even much rarer Pokemon than this exclusive Gourmelet will soon arrive in a 7-star raid event. All the information can be found in this article.

Mystery gift codes still available

ENJ0YBATTLE – offer the CT082 Cage-Eclair and the CT087 Provoc – valid until April 30, 2023

How to use mystery gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?