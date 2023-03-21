Police expert names motive of the Hamburg church killer

On behalf of the Hamburg police, extremism researcher Peter Neumann has prepared an expert report on Phillip F., who shot the gunman. Accordingly, the 35-year-old is a “religious fanatic”. Neumann’s analysis goes back to the book entitled “The Truth About God, Jesus Christ and Satan”, which F. had published a few weeks before the crime.

“Hatred of Christian religious communities is the most plausible motive”

Neumann says in an interview with “Spiegel” that “hatred of Christian religious communities is the most plausible motive for Philipp F.”‘s actions. According to him, he was a “religious fanatic” who was angry that “religious communities withheld the truth from believers.