Pope Francis asks those interested in wars to listen to the voice of conscience

ROMA. – He Papa This Sunday, December 31, Francis called on those who promote guerra to listen to the voice of conscience. “How many dead? And how much destruction, how much suffering, how much poverty? Those who have an interest in these conflicts should listen to the voice of conscience,” said the Supreme Pontiff after praying the Angelus from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace in the Plaza de San Pedro.

Likewise, he remembered the victims of wars, including the “serious acts of violence” in Nigeria, which he reported caused several deaths during the Christmas celebration.

“I pray for them and for their families. May God free Nigeria from these horrors! And I also pray for those who lost their lives in the tanker explosion in Liberia,” Francis said.

The Pope also had some words for the Ukrainian people who he described as “tormented”, as well as for the Israeli, Palestinian and Sudanese. In this sense, he wondered how many human lives have been broken by armed conflicts in the world.

Francis wished a year 2024 full of peace and asked: “Please do not forget to pray for me.”

The Pope remembers Benedict XVI

On the other hand, the papa Francis remembered Benedict XIV, secular name Joseph Ratzinger, on the first year of his death. In that sense, he referred to the service provided by the Pope Emeritus to the Church, which he said was done with “love and wisdom.”

“A year ago, Pope Benedict XVI ended his earthly journey, after serving the Church with love and wisdom. We feel so much affection for him, so much gratitude, so much admiration. From Heaven bless us and accompany us. A round of applause for Benedict XVI! “, said the Supreme Pontiff from St. Peter’s Square.

On the morning of this Sunday, December 31, a mass was celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica, which was presided over by Monsignor Georg Gänswein, Ratzinger’s secretary from 2003 until the last days of his life.

Source: Europa Press