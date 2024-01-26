MIAMI.- Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to stir controversy in the artistic world, since recently pornographic images of Taylor Swift generated with this new technology.

As indicated by the news network, these photos were removed from social networks; Even searching in X for one of the viral tags #TaylorSwiftAI no longer displays content.

Pornographic images of Taylor Swift generated with AI spark controversy on the networks.

Debate entre fans de Taylor Swift

Beyond the controversial images, the debate now focuses on the proper use or not of AI in certain content or personalities. Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans have expressed their opinions on the matter.

“It doesn’t matter how famous someone is. She’s a white billionaire, so that doesn’t give you the authority to create her disgusting AI images of Taylor Swift.”

“But she’s rich, so it doesn’t matter if you’re doing AI with her naked body and harassing her, it’s not right, no matter how rich someone is, it’s disgusting and should be illegal.”

Political and legal interest

But the photographs of the Person of the Year 2023, according to Timecrossed the borders of entertainment and is now a debate in American politics.

“What happened to Taylor Swift is nothing new. For years, women have been targets of deepfakes (ultra false) without your consent. And with advances in AI, creating deepfakes It is easier and cheaper. “This is a problem that both sides of the aisle and even Swifties should be able to come together to solve,” Yvette D. Clarke, Democratic congresswoman from New York, said in X.

“Taylor Swift’s explicit AI images make people wonder: how is this not illegal?” I was shocked too, so I wrote legislation to make non-consensual deepfakes a federal crime. Join me to “I will advocate for the passage of my bill, the Intimate Images Deepfake Prevention Act,” said Democratic Congressman Joseph Morelle.

According to a report by The Guardiansome states in the country have their own legislation against deepfakes. “But there is growing momentum to change federal law. In May 2023, Democratic Congressman Joseph Morelle unveiled the proposed Intimate Images Deepfake Prevention Act, which would make it illegal to share pornography. deepfake without consent. Morelle said the images and videos can cause irrevocable emotional, financial and reputational damage and, unfortunately, women are disproportionately affected, the British newspaper reported.

So far, Taylor Swift nor her team have commented on the matter.