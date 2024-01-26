Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid confirm their relationship

Although the discreet comments about his love they were already kicking since the last moments of last year, it has not been until now that the rumor has become reality. The empirical evidence has left no room for doubt. Bradley Cooper y Gigi Hadid have been caught walking hand in hand in Londonas has been advanced The New York Post and according to numerous other media outlets.

MORE ABOUT COUPLES The Formula 1 driver traveled with his girlfriend to Yanbu, in Saudi Arabia, to congratulate his father for winning the Dakar for the fourth time in his career.

The Puerto Rican artist was caught at an evening in Milan with Yasmin Barbieri, a Talo-Moroccan tiktoker born in 2005, in a loving attitude.

They walked with casual clothes, sunglasses and dark jackets. The first stop was at a store to do some shopping; the second, a local restaurant. She was wearing brown pants and he was wearing military pants. They saw the cameras and the affectionate gestures that united them did not change one bit.

For now the reasons are unknown that they have taken the couple to the British capital, but they do seem to know each other, if the reports about their relationship that this snapshot confirms, the date on which they began their love story: last October.

Another symptom of good time that both of them are going through It is the relationship they maintain with each other’s family. The 28-year-old model already knows the actor’s mother, Gloria Campanowhich has been interpreted as a good sign of where they are.

Previous couples

Both Gigi Hadid and the 49-year-old performer have a loving past written with celebrity names. In her case, her last known relationship was, in early 2023, with Leonardo DiCaprio; That romance only lasted a few months. Furthermore, also She is the mother of a three-year-old girl, Khaithe result of her relationship with the singer and former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik.

As for the actor, also He is the father of a girl, in this case six years old, called La de Seine.which he had with the model Irina Shayk. In fact, just a few days before this photograph officially linking Cooper with Hadid came to light, the Russian model was caught in Paris by another indiscreet camera after a dinner with Lewis Hamilton.