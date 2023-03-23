Nils Frahm returns to Portugal in November this year

O German musician Nils Frahm is back in Portugal, during the European tour in which the composer will present his show ‘Music For’, which he started presenting in 2022.

The “intimate” concert is scheduled for November 21 of this year, at the Centro Cultural de Belém, in Lisbon.

Frahm is one of the most innovative composers of our time, joining names like the Icelandic Ólafur Arnalds in the way he uses music and electronic instruments, and in the way he approaches the piano, to create a new strand of classical music.

According to a statement from the promoter Pic-Nic (responsible for Primavera Sound and many other concerts and events, most recently the Interpol concerts and, at the end of April, the Big Thief concerts), Frahm performed in June 2022, at the Opera de Sidney, “his most recent project that marks the composer’s return to the stage after a hiatus of almost three years”.

“‘Music For Animals’, his most recent album, transports us through a peculiar and immersive experience, a journey through the profound and powerful work of Nils Frahm”, describes the promoter.

Frahm has already been to Portugal, namely in 2018, when he visited the Festival for Gente Sentada, in Braga.

Tickets for the German’s concert will be available from Friday, March 24th, on Ticketline and the usual places.

