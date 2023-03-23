Back in Germany: Ex-GZSZ star Jasmin Tawil leaves child in Costa Rica

tz stars

Split

After an arrest and a psychiatric stay in Costa Rica, ex-GZSZ star Jasmin Tawil has landed back in Germany. However, her three-year-old son is still in the Central American country.

Frankfurt am Main – After difficult weeks in Costa Rica, actress Jasmin Tawil (40) has returned to Germany. As reported by RTL, the former GZSZ actress landed at the airport in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday (March 22). She was “completely exhausted” but also “very relieved to have arrived safely in Germany,” the 40-year-old told the broadcaster. However, Tawil had to leave her three-year-old son Ocean in Central America – he is in a children’s home there.

Dramatic weeks for Jasmin Tawil: Arrest and psychiatric stay

Jasmin Tawil has recently caused more and more worrying news from her adopted country of Costa Rica: in mid-March she was taken into police custody after a dispute with her partner. Because the 40-year-old could show neither a permanent address nor a valid residence permit, she ended up in prison and then in a psychiatric facility. She was arrested again a few days ago. Tawil has lived in Costa Rica since 2021, but should only have stayed there for 90 days.

Wollnys, Kellys, child madness: These stars have an unusually large number of children View photo gallery

After a few days in detention, Tawil was released and left the country on urgent advice from the consulate. However, without her three-year-old son Ocean. As RTL further reports, the 40-year-old was received at the airport by her father Michael Weber, who is said to be in constant contact with the authorities in Costa Rica.

Tawil’s father wants to get his son from a children’s home

He wants to catch up with the three-year-old as soon as possible. “I applied for guardianship at the central family court in Berlin,” Weber told RTL. He wanted to get the residence permit for the little one. However, it could take up to a year for the application to be processed.

Jasmin Tawil has not had an easy few weeks, but after some exertion she has now made it back to Germany. Her son Ocean, on the other hand, had to stay in Costa Rica for the time being © Screenshot/Instagram/Jasmin Tawil

From 2005 to 2008, Jasmin Tawil appeared in “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten”. From 2001 to 2014 she was in a relationship with singer Adel Tawil, also married for three years. After the split, Tawil’s life seemed to get slightly off track: she traveled the world, ended up in Hawaii without a job and slipped into homelessness. In 2019 she announced that she had become the mother of a son. In 2020 she took part in the Sat.1 show “Promi Big Brother”. As of 2021, she lived with her partner in Costa Rica.

There are also difficult times behind another, formerly very popular TV personality – but now DSDS darling Menowin Fröhlich (35) is making another comeback. This led to discussions among the fans. Sources used: rtl.de, instagram.com/jasmintawil