Sun: Gigantic hole discovered – these are the consequences for the earth

Coronal holes are often the source of violent solar storms. The consequences could be visible on Earth by the end of the week.

The US space agency Nasa has Sonne discovered a gigantic hole. The black spot extends over a distance of 300,000 to 400,000 kilometers. Earth would fit 20 to 30 times that range, they say.

The black spot is a so-called coronales Loch. Contrary to what the name might suggest, however, this is not a physical hole in the Sun’s surface. Rather, it is a region of the Sun that is slightly colder than the rest of the star. This appears darker or even black on recordings. Also interesting: 50-Meter Asteroid Could Hit Earth – Is There Danger in 2046?

Solar storms: These are the consequences of the eruptions

Such coronal holes are not dangerous. However, they have consequences for the earth. If so, they could be seen in some regions of the world by the end of the week. Because coronal holes are the source of fast solar winds. These winds bring with them particles and a magnetic field that interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

In extreme cases, solar flares can overload power grids or damage satellites. In this case, however, the consequences should be of a positive nature: Experts expect lively northern lights The end of the week. (lro)





