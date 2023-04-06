Bloody weird horror fun: The Popes Exorcist with Russell Crowe surprises

opinion | There can be no talk of subtle horror in “The Pope’s Exorcist”, says our editor Michael Hille. The new film with Russell Crowe is loud, brutal and almost brushed on cinema riots. But is it really worth it?

Exorcist horror is a subgenre of its own. It all started, of course, with the great classic “The Exorcist”, which is still one of the scariest films of all time. Other classics of the genre would be “The Omen” (and the remake of the same name), “Redeem Us from Evil” or of course the successful “Conjuring” series. Exorcist horror works according to fixed rules. A decidedly nice and innocent person, usually a child, becomes possessed by a demon, speaks in obscene phrases, becomes more and more physically deformed before a courageous priest fighting evil takes up himself. Exactly this formula is now followed by a new cinema film, which is clearly based on the great role models: “The Pope’s Exorcist”. In fact, the film is very loosely based on a real person: Gabriele Amorth (1925 – 2016) had actually been the leading exorcist in the diocese of Rome since the 1980swrote numerous books on the exorcism interpretation of the Catholic Church and claims to have performed over 70,000 exorcisms himself. An exciting basis for a new detour into this very special horror cinema – but can “The Pope’s Exorcist” keep up with its role models?

Horror in the Vatican: What is “The Pope’s Exorcist” about?

Sony Pictures Germany Russell Crowe tries his hand at horror cinema for the first time as “The Pope’s Exorcist”. Father Gabriele Amorth (Oscar winner Russell Crowe) is the supreme Chief Exorcist of the Vatican – yet he knows that most of the cases he is called upon do not require exorcism, just psychic assistance. But that’s not to say the devil isn’t out there on the loose, so he takes every case very seriously. His latest job takes him to a Spanish small town where single mother Julia (Alex Essoe) has just moved into an old abbey with her children. Her son Peter (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney) has recently become outrageous, uttering savage abuse and grabbing his mother’s breasts – and it doesn’t take long for Amorth to actually realize that a demon has possessed the boy. Together with the local priest Father Esquibel (Daniel Zovatto), Amorth takes care of the matter. But during their initial investigations, they come across conflicting evidence. They begin to suspect that the demon only possessed Peter because it specifically targeted Amorth. Only: why? Together with Esquibel, the experienced exorcist uncovers a conspiracywhich dates back to the time of the Spanish Inquisition – and in which even the Pope (Spanish Western legend Franco Nero) himself seems to be involved.

The Pope’s Exorcist: Completely different than the trailer suggested

Sony Pictures Germany Classic exorcisms are rarely seen in “The Pope’s Exorcist”, instead the horror trip quickly switches to full escalation. The trailer for “The Pope’s Exorcist” was effective, but also suggested that you are dealing with a typical exorcist movie. The possessed child, the worried mom, the showdown with the minister, and all the usual shocking moments seen a thousand times since The Exorcist. But that doesn’t do the film justice. Director Julius Avery brutally subverted expectations with his anarchic horror war film Operation: Overlord, and he does the same here: “The Pope’s Exorcist” may mess up all the clichés of the genre, but it turns up so much that it’s almost overwhelming. As soon as the horror part really starts, one shock effect follows the next and every expected scene is increased to the grotesque and exaggerated. Heads spin 180 degrees, people twirl in mid-air, the possessed boy dilates his pupils – and so on! After some investigations by the two priests in underground cellars, which are almost reminiscent of modern escape rooms, all of this culminates in a visually stunning finale that boasts special effects that would make a Marvel film envious. “The Pope’s Exorcist” doesn’t shy away from hard-hitting trash either – especially when the priest, who is now partially possessed himself, has to fight against women who are covered in blood but are otherwise naked. If you’re easily frightened and prefer subtle horror, you’ve come to the wrong place. The Pope’s Exorcist is on contrary to the normal structure of classic exorcist films. As the tension slowly builds there and there is a steady spiral of escalation, Julius follows Avery an all-or-nothing attitude. No idea, no matter how crazy, is too much for him.

Unexpected fun: “The Pope’s Exorcist” trumps thanks to Russell Crowe

Sony Pictures Germany Investigations against the Vatican: “The Pope’s Exorcist” is sometimes a horror film, sometimes a conspiracy thriller, sometimes trashy pulp. All of this is great fun – as long as you can get involved with the Gaga construction. The film’s trump card is Russell Crowe. The star, known from “Gladiator”, plays here for the first time in a horror film and obviously has a lot of fun creating his unusual character as peculiar as possible. Whether he’s flirting with nuns with a mischievous grin, dashing through Rome in an exaggeratedly cool way on his motor scooter, or talking about his “client”, the pope, with hearty pathos: Crowe is a treat. And early on he announces self-deprecatingly that “The Pope’s Exorcist” consciously between horror, trash and comedy will commute. In the end, he recommends that his colleague learn a few jokes, because the devil really doesn’t like them. So “The Pope’s Exorcist” may disappoint those who were expecting a new “Conjuring” or “The Omen”, but that’s why it is strong because he constantly surprises. You get several films in one here: a bit of “The Exorcist” in the horror part, a hearty portion of “The Da Vinci Code” once the investigations critical of the Vatican begin in underground caves, and a big crazy declaration of love to the controlled madness of the old “Dance of the… Teufel” films in the truly epic ending. Is The Pope’s Exorcist a Really Good Horror Movie? Not in the classic sense. But it makes for a visit to the cinema that you won’t soon forget. “The Pope’s Exorcist” is in German cinemas since April 6, 2023 to see and was approved by the FSK from 16 years.