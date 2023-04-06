Luis Miguel vacations with Paloma Cuevas in Marbella

CDMX.- It seems that the relationship between Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas is going from strength to strength, as the couple escaped to Marbella in the company of the businesswoman’s daughters, reported Semana magazine.

The interpreter of “Cuando Calienta el Sol” traveled to Marbella to rest, because there he has a 900-hectare mansion that has all kinds of amenities such as a golf course, sports club, equestrian center and even a private lake to enjoy in privacy.

This is the first time that Luis Miguel lives with the children of his partners, which has caught the attention of Internet users, as it seems that this relationship is serious.

A month ago, the singer bought a 196 million-peso house in La Zagaleta, an exclusive area of ​​Malaga, in southern Spain, to live with Cuevas, according to international media.

Paloma Cuevas is a fashion designer and businesswoman, she was married to the former bullfighter Enrique Ponce, a close friend of ‘El Sol’, she was even godfather to her first child with Aracely Arámbula, Miguel.

Internet users began to criticize him on social networks, considering that he should first spend time with his children and then with his girlfriend’s.

“I do not understand how Luis Miguel prefers to vacation with the daughters of Paloma Cuevas than with his own children, he is the same as his father,” wrote a user.