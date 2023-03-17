Funchal Book Fair dedicated to theater takes place from the 24th

A The 49th edition of the Funchal Book Fair will take place at the central plaque on Avenida Arriaga, in the city centre, with 28 ‘stands’, said the mayor of the municipality, Pedro Calado, during the presentation of the event, which took place in Town Hall.

11 book launches, eight concerts, three theater shows, three multidisciplinary shows, three street animations, 23 children’s activities and the participation of 52 actors are planned.

Pedro Calado highlighted that, for the first time, the Funchal Book Fair will have a ‘stand’ dedicated to young artists and writers from the region.

Among the novelties, we also highlight the presence of another bookstore, from the Public Security Police, who will present their editions, and from the Azorean bookstore Letras Lavadas.

The 49th edition of the Funchal Book Fair represents an investment by the municipality of around 140,000 euros, said the mayor, stressing that the central theme is the theater as the Baltazar Dias Municipal Theater is celebrating its 135th anniversary.

The fair is also associated this year with the centenary of the birth of Natália Correia with two shows, scheduled for April 1st and 2nd, based on the life and work of the writer.

The event involves the participation of 235 artists, authors, cultural mediators and musicians.

