Will there be a new edition of OT in 2024? This is what Tinet Rubira, the creator of Operacin Triunfo says

When Operacin Triunfo left for the second time, few could imagine that the musical star format would return. The enthusiasm for a program that, perhaps, had many editions in a short time lasted barely three years. In just three years, from 2017 to 2019, they lost almost a million viewers on average and more than 8% of their screen share.

The solution, who would have thought, was to take the contest to a streaming video platform. Amazon Prime bought the project and launched a new edition full of uncertainty. With Chenoa at the helm, a 24-hour channel and galas with a duration reduced to two hours, at most, the Academy of triumphs has once again entered Spanish homes in what Gestmusic Endemol, the producer of the format, considers a great success. .

The director and creator of the program, Tinet Rubira, opens the doors wide to the celebration of a new edition. Well, we’re already thinking about whether there will be one or not. We have been like this for 23 years. Man, has this been a success? Well, that’s it, he said in Catalan in an interview in OT al día that he shared with Noem Galera and Xuso Jones.

The director of the Academy, surprised by Rubira’s firmness in responding, ironically asked her to let him sleep. We will have time to sleep and rest. I’m talking just to talk, I don’t have any headlines or any news. But, after the success we have had, which is indisputable, it is seen on the street; In a world of failures, a triumph like this…, Rubira added.

When will the new edition be held?

If there is a new edition of Operación Triunfo, the official account has officially ruled out that it would begin immediately. I, personally, will do it in early 2025. OT 2025 sounds good, they shared.