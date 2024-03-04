Criticism of Melyssa Pinto, from Temptation Island, for her words about motherhood

Melyssa Pinto rose to fame thanks to his participation in the second edition of The Island of Temptations, a program she went to to test her love story with Tom Brusse. A relationship that exploded when the Frenchman fell into temptation, causing the Catalan woman to cry inconsolably. From then on, the young woman has been able to make the most of her media exposure on social networks where she has become a true influencer.

On his Instagram profile he has more than a million followers, a figure that allows him to carry out a multitude of advertising companies with important brands and that bring him juicy financial benefits. On this platform, Melyssa Pinto also usually reflects on some aspects of her life such as love or motherhood.

Happily in a relationship with Marco Panosian, the Catalan does not rule out starting a family in the future, although she has many doubts. Melyssa Pinto believes that becoming a mother could greatly affect her lifestyle. Sometimes I have doubted whether to be a mother or not because I thought I would have to leave my life completely aside.he states.

A new life?

I think that I don’t have to stop having my life, I don’t have to stop traveling, I can take my son with me (…) Although I owe my life to that being in my bowels, she will also have to adapt to my lifehe continues saying in an Instagram video.

I feel that being a mother I will also enjoy life, but in a different way. Believe it or not, but some freedom has to be taken away from you, there is no other way., he adds. The former Temptation Island contestant makes a curious comparison with her dog: I realized it when Romeo got home. He is my pet, how good… For me he is a son. For me he is a baby and whoever doesn’t understand him is what he is.

His speech is being highly questioned on social networks where many users do not view his words favorably. However, the most faithful followers of the Catalan They do not hesitate to stick up for her and advise her on this matter.: I waited a long time to be a mother and I regret it. I would have had it sooner, although I think everything has its time, if you feel like it, go ahead. It’s the best in the world.