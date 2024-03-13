Sharon Stone claims she was forced to have sex with Billy Baldwin to have more chemistry on screen

Actress Sharon Stone revealed in her memoirs that she had been forced to have sexual relations with a professional partner to have more chemistry on screen. At that time, in 2021, he did not reveal the names of any of the people involved in the matter., something that has been done in Louis Theroux’s podcast. The ideologue was the producer Robert Evans, now deceased, and his partner Billy Baldwin, with whom I shared filming in Silver.

Evans was running around his office in sunglasses explaining that slept with Ava Gardner and that I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because his performance would improve, reveal. He finally ended up doing it, although he admits to having behaved in an imbecilic manner. I was very tense and I wasn’t like an actress who could just fuck him and get things back on track.I explain.

In fact, Stone compared Baldwin’s attitude to that of Michael Douglas. He could come to work and know how to hit those marks, play his part, rehearse and perform, he said of the performer. However, despite everything, Sharon Stone did not fulfill the desired purpose according to her version by the producer.

Billy Baldwin’s response

Alluded to by Stone’s words, Billy Baldwin has published an extensive message on his social network account X (formerly Twitter) in which he has openly criticized the actress. I’m not sure why Sharon Stone is still talking about me all these years later. Is she still in love with me? Is she hurt after all these years because I rejected her advances?has started.

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

The actor has even threatened to reveal dirt on Stone. I have so much on her that it will make your head spin, but I have kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans begging him to let me choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. TMaybe I should write a book telling the many disturbing, perverted and unprofessional stories about Sharon. It could be funhas settled.