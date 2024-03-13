Actress Olivia Munn announces that she has breast cancer

American actress Olivia Munn, known for her roles in films such as Iron Man 2, Zoolander or X-Men, as well as a former jury member of the famous television contest Americas Got Talenthas announced on her official Instagram account that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The interpreter, who is an activist in defense of animals, in addition to a prolific press writer and model for brands such as Playboy or Nike; She has issued a statement in which he has said that he has suffered from the disease since April 2023, just two months after undergoing an exhaustive genetic examination.

In the last ten months I have had four operations, many days in bed and I cannot count how much I have learned about cancer, its treatments and hormones. Surprisingly, I have only cried twice. I guess I don’t have time for that, because I’m focused on not letting emotions affect my ability to stay clear-headed.he pointed out.

Even so, despite having to undergo a double mastectomy, Munn has stressed that the disease has been caught in time. It has been detected early enough to have options. I want to be the same for every woman who might have to face this disease one day.has added while recommending that all women undergo routine tests to control the disease.

Grateful to all the family who has supported her in the process, to the friends and people who have gone through the disease and who have guided her through some of the most overwhelming moments and to the workers of the hospital where she has been treated, Munn has ended up hoping that, by sharing his experience, other people receive help, comfort, inspiration and support in their processes.