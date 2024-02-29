The revenge of Ezequiel Palacios’ ex-wife: she sells her World Cup champion medal

The love story of Ezequiel Palacios and Ysica Fras signed its final chapter a few months ago after a series of comings and goings of both. Some Argentine media suggested that the origin of the divorce was due to the footballer’s infidelity to his wife, while others pointed out that her reprehensible attitudes and behavior towards her partner’s family completely detonated the relationship.

What is known with certainty is the revenge she has carried out against her ex-husband. Ysica Fras has sold some of her most beloved belongings: the Qatar World Cup champion medal and several of the t-shirts he wore during that event. But why has he done it? All the money that has been raised will be used for pay the last installments on your home, located in the Buenos Aires town of Tigre. Argentina did not show any objection to this decision, given the extreme situation that it is going through due to the debts of this home.

I have to have my roof

It’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to auction everything to pay for it and at the same time I’m working on networks. I’m going to sell all the shirts and the world champion medal to pay for the apartment. I try to work, but I spent four years next to him, he assured in the Socios del Espectculo program on local television. There are things that I don’t want to sell because they are worth a lot to me, it corresponds to a sacrifice we made together, but if it comes down to it, I have to have my roof over my head, he added.

Enlarge

After appearing in this format, Ysica shared her first sale on social networks: one of the shirts that Palacios used during the World Cup event. The buyer of the first shirt. One less fee, she wrote next to an image with the buyer. Hours later, Another user revealed that he went all out to get the winner’s medal that Palacios received after the World Cup final. Thanks for your attention friend. I hope the sale works.

The Argentine also revealed the emotional ordeal she experienced after the separation. I am on medication for depression and anxiety, I take sleeping pills because I can’t sleep more than three hours. When what happened with my baby, it was very bad. I was able to heal him, but it hurts to be paid like this by the person I bet everything on..