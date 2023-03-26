Premium keyboard: Logitech MX Keys Plus at Media Markt for 75 euros



At Media Markt you can now get the popular Logitech MX Keys Plus at a reduced price of just 74.99 euros. In its Plus version, the wireless keyboard offers a palm rest, illuminated keys, versatile programmability and 10 days of battery life.





Compared to other online shops, Media Markt has achieved a new best price for the Logitech MX Keys Plus with its Easter offer. A great offer that is also celebrated by relevant deals communities. Delivery is free of charge as usual.



Logitech MX Keys Plus

Now for EUR 74.99 at Media Markt





to offer



More details on the Logitech MX Keys Plus keyboard at Media Markt

The Logitech MX Keys Plus is an advanced wireless keyboard designed for productivity and ergonomic comfort. The keyboard is known for its illuminated, concave keys that offer a comfortable typing experience. The MX Keys Plus has an intelligent backlight that automatically adjusts to the light conditions in the room and switches the key lighting on or off depending on whether your hands are near or far from the keyboard. The MX Keys Plus is also equipped with Logitech Flow technology, which makes it possible to switch seamlessly between multiple devices and operating systems, and is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

The Logitech MX Keys Plus is one of the manufacturer’s best keyboards

Another feature of the MX Keys Plus is the dockable palm rest, which increases comfort and wrist support during long work sessions. The keyboard also offers a variety of custom features such as programmable keys and multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth and Unifying technology to ensure a stable and reliable connection. The MX Keys Plus is powered by Logitech Options software, which allows users to customize the keyboard to their unique needs. It’s also known for its durability and performance, offering a battery life of up to 10 days with the lights on and up to 5 months in sleep mode.



Logitech MX Keys Plus

Now for EUR 74.99 at Media Markt





to offer

