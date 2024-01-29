Price of the dollar today, January 29

MIAMI.- He exchange market started this week without experiencing alterations in Europa nor in United Kingdom Meanwhile in Japan recorded a slight increase. Meanwhile, in the countries of the region, the dollar continues unstable, with an upward trend in the parallel structures of Argentina and Cuba .

In the old continent, the price remains at 1,08 euros for the third consecutive day. The European currency is one of the strongest in the foreign exchange market, where it is preserved as a refuge for investors.

In United Kingdomthe dollar remains in £1.27 for the fifth consecutive closure. English currency continues”in his kingdom”occupying a preferential place in the Forex market, after recovering from its departure in the euro zone.

In it japanese marketthe American currency grew 0,80% to start the week in 148.22 yen. This Asian currency, along with the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling, is one of the strongest in the exchange market, despite having been losing value against the dollar after the powerful earthquake in 7.6 degrees of magnitude that shook the coast of the Asian country on January 1st.

dollar price

In Mexicothe currency experienced a slight exchange rate slip, going from 17.23 to 17.16 Mexican pesos in it Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). In the Aztec nation, the Central Bank establishes the price guideline and this moves during the day in the buying and selling of the banks and serves as the exchange reference for the following day.

In Argentinathe dollar registered an increase of 0,22% at the official rate, established by the Central Bank, when valued at 871.96 Argentine pesos. The official price reduced the gap that it maintained of more than 100% with the parallel currency, after the drastic increase implemented by the president Javier Milei, in order to stabilize the economy. In the parallel structure of the so-called Dolar bluewhich during the last administration set the tone in the economy, now has an advantage of 41%. In this exchange arena, it grew 0,41% to open the week in 1,225 Argentine pesos.

In Havanathe US currency remains anchored to the 24 Cuban pesos since March 2005, according to the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of Cuba. In the so-called parallel or black market, whose value is 12 times largerincreased this Monday 1,07% and is valued at 285 Cuban pesos.

Quote in Venezuela and Colombia

In Venezuelathe official rate, established by the Central Bank, experienced a growth of 0,25%at the beginning of the week in 36.20 bolivars. While in the parallel currency, it had a fall of 1,01% when listed in 38.01 bolivars.

In Colombiathe foreign exchange market suffered a slight exchange rate slip, going from 3,932.96 pesos to 3,925.26 Colombian pesos at the rate established by the Bank of the Republic. Annual inflation as of December is 9.28%, according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). Analysts estimated that this figure was higher, however, the government hoped that the price level would advance only 3%.

Source: With information from the Central Bank of the different countries and parallel structures