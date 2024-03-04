Price of the dollar today, March 4

MIAMI.- He dollar The week started without registering changes in the European and British market While in the Japanese experienced a slight setback. Meanwhile, in the different exchange markets of the region it suffered slight variations, resuming its upward trend in Cuba where he climbed 315 Cuban pesos .

For the tenth consecutive day, the currency remains at Europa in 1,08 euros . The currency of the old continent is one of the most robust within the exchange market where it is preserved as a refuge for investors.

In it british marketthe quote continues at £1.26 for the ninth consecutive closure. The English currency remains “in his kingdom”occupying a preferential place in the foreign exchange marketafter recovering from its departure from the euro zone.

In Japanthe dollar suffered a slight exchange rate slide, going from 150.40 to 150.02 yen. The Japanese currency, along with the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling, is one of the most robust in the world. foreign exchange marketdespite having lost value against the American currency during the last month.

Price in Cuba rises to 315 pesos

In Mexico, the American currency started the week negative. This Monday he went back 0,23% compared to the last closing, to be valued at 17.02 Mexican pesos in it Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). In the Aztec nation, the Central Bank establishes the price guideline and this moves during the day in the buying and selling of the banks and serves as the exchange reference for the following day.

In Argentinathe official rate, established by the Central Bank, declined 0,18%when listed this Monday in 885.88 Argentine pesos. The official exchange rate reduced the gap of more than 100% that it maintained with the parallel structure, after the drastic increase implemented by the president Javier Milei, in order to stabilize the economy. In the parallel currency of the so-called Dolar bluewhich during the last administration set the tone in the economy, now has an advantage of 17%. In this arena, it experienced an exchange rate slippage of 0,48% and settled in 1,035 Argentine pesos.

In Havanathe currency remains anchored to the 24 Cuban pesos per dollar since march 2005 in the official exchange rate, established by the Central Bank of Cuba. In the so-called parallel or black market, whose value is 13 times mayorresumed its upward trend and rose 0,32% to locate in 315 Cuban pesos.

Precio dollar falls in Venezuela

In Venezuelathe dollar fell 0,19% at the official rate, set by the Central Bank, to start on Monday in 36,08 bolivars. While in the parallel structure, it decreased 0,84% to value yourself in 37.76 bolivars.

In Colombiathe quote, established by the Bank of the Republicrecorded a slight increase, going from 3.931,31 a 3.934,82 Colombian pesos per dollar. In the coffee nation, Annual inflation as of January was 8.35%according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

Source: With information from the Central Bank of the different countries and parallel structures