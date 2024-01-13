Prime Video releases the trailer for the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The eight episodes can be seen on the platform starting February 2 in more than 240 countries and territories. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is a reimagined version of the 2005 film in which they starred Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie .

In this small screen version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, two lonely strangers get jobs at a mysterious spy agency that offers them a life of adventure, wealth, world travel, and a beautiful house in Manhattan. But in exchange of what? They will have to assume new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now married, John and Jane face a high-stakes mission each week while also facing new milestones in their relationship.

Their complex alibi becomes even more complicated when they discover there are real feelings between them. And so they discover what is more risky, espionage or marriage.