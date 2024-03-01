Promes, arrested in Dubai after being sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking

Quincy Promes He continues to be the protagonist of a multitude of news, only these no longer have to do with football. The Dutch footballer He has been detained at a border control in Dubai when he was trying to return home with his Spartak Moscow teammates. The player had to stay on the ground, where he was immediately detained, as reported by the Telegraaf media.

An arrest carried out by the security forces of the Arab Emirates, thus responding to the international arrest warrant that was issued once and was sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking. Once they arrested him, he was taken to a police station.

For its part, A spokesman for the Public Ministry of the Netherlands has indicated that he had no knowledge of these events..

And Promes was training with the Russian club to face the start of the season. In fact, this Thursday, Spartak Moscow faces Zenit, which is why the footballers wanted to fly to Russia when the former Sevilla player was arrested.

His involvement in the trafficking of 1,350 kilos of cocaine

It was in the middle of this past February when A Dutch court sentenced Quincy Promes in absentia to six years in prison for his involvement in the trafficking of more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine. in two shipments that began their journey from Brazil, and arrived at the Belgian port of Antwerp in January 2020.

In that case, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a sentence of nine years in prison after having accused him of import, export, transport and possess 1,362.9 kilos of cocaine hidden in a shipment of sea salt from Brazil.

Furthermore, before that, the former Sevilla footballer was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for the stabbing of his cousin in July 2020, having been arrested five months later. The footballer stabbed his cousin in the leg in the middle of a family party, as a result of an argument over a stolen necklace.