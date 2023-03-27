Prosecutor identifies 4 people murdered; including a teenager

Juarez City.- The District Attorney for the Northern Zone released the identities of four people killed in recent days in two different cases.

Brian Javier GA, 18 years old, José Luis VV, 20 years old, and Jesús Iván VV, 16 years old, were the young people murdered last Wednesday, March 22, in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood.

The attack occurred on Plazuela de Acuña and Aztecas streets; one of the victims died outside the Santa María Clinic.

In relation to the man murdered on Thursday night, March 23 in the Altavista neighborhood, he was identified as Fabián Alejandro RR, 42 years old

The murder occurred on Cloro and Geranios streets in the area known as “La Cima”.

In both cases, the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that it has carried out the work to clarify the deaths.