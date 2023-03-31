Protect with sunblock

CDMX.- The sun is an excellent ally of the human organism, but it is also an enemy of care.

As it helps the skin to produce Vitamin D, which affects the fixation of calcium, it can also cause cancer in the dermis.

For this reason, you must be very careful when exercising outdoors during the hours when the Astro Rey is in full force, and even when the sky is cloudy, as in the recent days in Mexico City, because the clouds only appear 10 percent of UV radiation. In addition, the rays of the sun are stronger at higher altitudes, as is the case in the Capital of the Country.

The ultraviolet rays in the soil affect the skin of the whole body, in particular the face, body, neck and arms, also the eyes, they can impact from different angles because in the soil they are received from the top to the bottom since that good part is reflected by the asphalt.

The use of a blocker with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 50 protects the dermis that is exposed, but it is not enough to protect your health, because your eyes are also affected.

According to measurements taken by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, ultraviolet rays are reflected on the surface on which physical activity is carried out, such as running and cycling, and in the case of the pavement, this is the water used at 20% and there arena de la playa at 25%.

It is not enough to wear a hat or a visor as this only limits the rays from the top to the bottom. If you have to wear dark lenses with micas that have a UV filter and that cover the entire visual range, then the damage that the rays cause in the eyes is cumulative and large enough to produce cataracts and damage to the retina.

In general, the damage caused by the sun is cumulative, it’s decimal, you can relieve pain from a burn and apparently the skin recovers, but in reality it is affected. Prolonged exposure to the sun and accumulated damage predisposes the skin to serious illnesses such as cancer.

77 per cent of solar radiation is received from March to October, which means that particularly in this period the skin is more exposed to the sun and, therefore, the probability of suffering a sunburn is high.

UV rays also have a classification and different impacts on the skin

UV-A: the ultraviolet rays A penetrate into the deep layer of the skin, causing skin aging and increasing the possibility that skin cancer is present.

UV-B: ultraviolet B rays damage the upper layer of the skin, are the ones that cause burns and are directly linked to skin cancer.

protector

Some tips to minimize the effects of the sun on your skin:

– Avoid exercising between 10 am and 4 pm, when the greatest intensity of solar radiation is recorded.

– Always wear a hat, dark glasses and clothes that cover your arms.

– Apply sunscreen to the exposed parts of the skin, even if it’s cloudy. The clouds amino only 10 percent of the UV radiation.

– The sunscreen for athletes must be water resistant, so that sweat can be removed from the skin.

– Apply the solar filter half an hour before physical activity outdoors; the product must be reapplied every 2 hours if it is still exposed to the sun.

– Use sunscreen even if you are not exercising, but you will be outdoors during the day.