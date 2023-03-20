Pumas dismisses Rafael Puente Jr. after 12 days

Mexico City.- Patience with Rafael Puente Jr. is over and this afternoon, the Club Universidad board of directors dismissed him along with his coaching staff.

“The National University Club informs that, by mutual agreement, the employment relationship with Rafael Puente as technical director of the Pumas men’s first team has been terminated, as well as with his entire coaching staff.

“The Club appreciates the work and professionalism of all of them and wishes them success in their projects,” it was informed through a bulletin.

Under the command of Puente, the Pumas barely won 3 games out of 12 played, lost 7 and tied 2, to stay in 16th place with just 11 units.

Although a group of players asked last week that the helmsman be given one more game at the head of the team, none could support his permanence on the pitch.

In the last 9 games he could only win one game, the fans showed their disappointment with the coach in the home games where they asked for his departure.

Since the last game, projectiles and liquids have rained at the entrance to the dressing room, in addition to the fact that the fans have made their annoyance clear with the players they booed.

Until now, the official appointment of the strategist who will take command of the team for the remainder of the tournament has not been given, but there is already talk of Juan de Dios Ramírez Perales who currently leads the Sub 20.