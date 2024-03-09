Pure cuteness! La Leidy, wife of El Chacal, shares the most adorable photos of her children

The Jackal and his wife Le Leidy They are super proud parents of their children, so much so that they enjoy sharing photos of the little ones on social networks.

The reggaeton singer’s partner published some photos of Milan and Paris that are pure tenderness.

The first snapshot is the smallest at home, “la chacalita”who at just over three months old is a baby who steals hearts.

The second photo is of the couple’s first-born, Milan, as always with that mischievous smile that conquers everyone.

However, the sweetest photos are those of the two children lying and hugging in bed, showing that from a young age there is already that unique complicity between siblings.

It is not the first time that Leidy shares beautiful moments of your children on the networks, for her and El Chacal two blessings that have come into their lives to make them happy.

Since the birth, first of Milan in 2021 and then of Paris in November 2023, the parents created Instagram profiles for the children in which they publish their most adorable photos.