Cuban Robelis Despaigne debuts in the UFC with a knockout in 18 seconds

MIAMI.- With the Cubanness that is lived in Miami, Robelis Despaigne He had the support and did not disappoint in his first fight in the UFC 299. The Santiago de Cuba native only needed 18 seconds to beat Josh Parisian in the heavyweight category.

“Since 2019 it was a dream I had. Thank God it became a reality for me to be in the biggest place in the world,” she said after his victory. “Very proud of me, of my team. Thanks to my friends, my family. To Miami for the support, thank you Cuba.”

Despaigne, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, leaves his record at 5-0 in mixed martial arts (MMA). But the first in the UFC, the largest company in this sport.

Seven years after climbing the Olympic podium, he began training to excel in his new sport and thinks big.

The former taekwondo player hopes that in the next four or five months he will be fighting for the division belt “whoever has the title.”

The four previous fights were also finished by the Cuban on the fast track.

Despaigne began this journey by defeating Katumba Mulumba and the uppercut KO achieved opened the doors to Fury, one of the ‘satellite’ companies that is constantly followed by UFC talent scouts.

While traveling in the Texan company, Robelis had three big ones, all of them in a few seconds of combat. Fury’s followers have only been able to see the Cuban for a total of 19 seconds in the cage, after three meteoric victories. This is how long his opponents lasted: Travis Gregoire (12 seconds), Stevie Payne (3 seconds) and Miles Banks (4 seconds).