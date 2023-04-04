Quantum Break removed from Game Pass due to ‘licensing issues’

Earlier today, we reported that Quantum Break would be removed from Xbox Game Pass later this month, which seemed strange given that Microsoft actually owns the brand and that the title was also published by them.

There has been a lot of speculation as to why, with one reasonable guess being that Microsoft returned the rights to the Finnish developer Remedy (something they previously also did with Alan Wake). German XboxDynasty however, have contacted Microsoft for clarification and it turns out that the game has been removed due to “current license issues”.

Fortunately, it won’t be gone for long as the Xbox team is reportedly doing their best to bring Quantum Break back to Xbox Game Pass as soon as everything is fixed. Recently, we were also able to report that the Quantum Break protagonist wants to make a sequel, something we also keep our fingers crossed for, what do you say about that?