Naughty Dog admits: Yes, they screwed up Last of Us

In recent years, more and more former first-party titles made their way from Playstation to PC. In particular, the God of War and Spider-Man Remastered ports were showered with a lot of praise. That makes it all the more surprising technically defective condition, in which the port to The Last of Us Part 1 was published. Thousands of users are complaining about massive problems on Steam, so the platform has decided to temporarily override the return periods for the game. Less than a week later, the Naughty Dog developers admit they made a mistake.

What are the problems of The Last of Us Part 1 PC port?

Based on 13,500 reviews Steam just recommend 46 percent the game further. Many report crashes, long loading times, unclean mouse movements and fluctuating performance.





Some players with a weaker PC cannot even start the game. Meanwhile, Steam itself has responded to the scathing reviews. According to reports, it should be possible return the game regardless of the playing time, unlike other Steam titles.

Our test of the PC implementation of The Last of Us Part I is in the works, but unfortunately it’s still a long time coming because we didn’t receive any review codes in advance.

Based on the first user ratings, however, we advise you not to buy until we can get an accurate picture of the implementation and test the game on several configurations. If you are interested in the game itself and want to know how well the remake of the masterpiece turned out, we recommend our test of the PS5 implementation.

Let’s continue on page 2!